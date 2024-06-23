 I Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentI Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

I Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming documentary film is based on the life of Canadian singer Celine Dion

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
I Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date | I Am: Celine Dion Trailer

I Am: Celine Dion is a documentary film which is based on the life of Canadian singer Celine Dion. It is set to release on OTT in June, 2024. Celine Dion shared the trailer of the film on the social media platform X and wrote, "She's ready now. I Am Celine Dion, a new documentary, premieres on Prime Video on June 25. – Team Celine."

When and where to watch I Am: Celine Dion?

The documentary was released in New York on June 17, 2024, and received positive response from audiences. It will premiere digitally on June 25, 2024, and it will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The musical documentary revolves around the journey of Celine Dion. The documentary shows interview clips of iconic pop singer narrating her story and focuses majorly on a point in her career when she faced a Stiff Person Syndrome. The trailer shows the video clip where the pop singer describes how her brain and spinal cord weren't working properly, which was one of the most challenging phases of her life.

Read Also
A Family Affair OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron's Film
article-image
Read Also
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Eddie Murphy, Joseph...
article-image

Everything about I Am: Celine Dion

The film is directed by Irene Taylor. It is produced by Stacy Lorts, Irene Taylor, Tom Mackay and Julie Begey Seureanu under Sony Music Entertainment, Vermillion Film's and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. It is distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

I Am: Celine Dion OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Fame Aakash Jagga's New Mumbai House Costs Whopping ₹ 2 Crore

Sasural Simar Ka 2 Fame Aakash Jagga's New Mumbai House Costs Whopping ₹ 2 Crore

VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha's Mom Poonam Gets Irked After Paps Mob Car As She Leaves For Daughter's...

VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha's Mom Poonam Gets Irked After Paps Mob Car As She Leaves For Daughter's...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Kisses His Ring Chain, Confirms His Relationship With Shivangi...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Kisses His Ring Chain, Confirms His Relationship With Shivangi...

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Eddie Murphy, Joseph...

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Eddie Murphy, Joseph...