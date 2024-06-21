A Family Affair OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron's Film

A Family Affair OTT Release Date | A still from A Family Affair trailer

A Family Affair is a romantic comedy film starring Zac Efron as Chris Cole, Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood and Joey King as Zara Ford in the lead roles. The movie is set to stream on OTT in June, 2024.

When and where to watch A Family Affair?

The film will be released on June 28, 2024. Audiences can watch the film on Netflix. The streaming platform has shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned it, "This is A Family Affair, let's definitely NOT stay out of this #AFamilyAffair premieres June 28, only on Netflix!"

Plot

The story revolves around a young girl named Zara Ford, who works as a personal assistant to Hollywood star Chris Cole. However, she quits her job as she finds her boss toxic.

Things take an exciting turn when Zara gets to know that her widowed mother is having a secret affair with her former boss. Will she accept her mother's romantic affair?

Cast of A Family Affair

The cast of the film includes Joey King as Zara Ford, Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood, Zac Efron as Chris Col, Shirley MacLaine, Kathy Bates and Liza Koshy.

It is written by Carrie Solomon and directed by Richard LaGravenese. The film is produced by Joe Roth, Alyssa Altman and Jeff Kirschenbaum under Roth Films and Kirschenbaum Films.

Don Burgess has done the cinematography and Melissa Bretherton has edited the film. Siddhartha Khosla has composed the music.