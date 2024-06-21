Mallari OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Mallari OTT Release Date | Mallari Trailer

Mallari is a horror thriller film starring Piolo Pascual and Janella Salvador in the lead roles. It was released on December 25, 2023, at the Metro Manila Film Festival and received an overwhelming response from critics. The film is already streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Mallari

Mallari is streaming on Netflix. It is based on the themes of supernatural, murder, lies, history, love, fear and much more.

Plot

The film is set on the backdrops of 1812, 1948 and 2023 and tells the story of three generations which are interlinked. The time travel film centres around the Mallari family from different periods. The trailer shows a priest named Fr Severino who takes the lives of 57 people after he learns that his mother, Dona Facuna, has turned into a manananggal (mythical vampire in Philippines) and Dona Facuna can get cured if she consumes human flesh.

Cast of Mallari

The film's cast includes Piolo Pascual as Juan Severino Mallari, Mylene Dizon as Melinda, Kian Co as Ponce, Bart Guingona as Ruizmayor, Gloria Diaz as Dona Facunda Mallari, Ron Angeles as Juancho Kuchero, Geraldine Villamil as Maria Capadocia, Erlinda Villalobos as Older Facunda Mallari, Vagie Labalan, Elisse Joson as Felicity Mallari and Raffy Tejada as Father Mac, among others.

About Mallari

The movie is directed by Roderick Cabrido and written by Enrico C Santos. It is produced by Ronalyn Bana-ag and John Brain Diamante under the banner of Clever Minds Ibs and Mentorque Productions. Pao Orendain has done the cinematography and Noah Tonga has edited the film. The music is composed by Von de Guzman.