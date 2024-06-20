Fancy Dance OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Lily Gladstone's Film

Fancy Dance OTT Release Date | Fancy Dance Trailer

Fancy Dance stars Lily Gladstone and Isabel DeRoy Olson in lead roles. The film premiered on January 20, 2023 at Sundance Film Festival and on June 21, 2024 it was released in theatres. The film is set to release on OTT soon.

When and where to watch Fancy Dance?

The movie will premiere online on June 28, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+.

Plot

The film revolves around a woman named Jax whose sister disappears without leaving a trace. Jax takes care of her young niece, but she spends most of her time worrying and finding her sister. Things take a drastic turn when Roki's divorced father takes legal custody and adopts Roki. One night, Jax decides to take her back from his father. She visits his home and flees from the place with Roki. However, Jax learns that she is all over the news channels and police are searching for her because she has Roki. Jax realized if everybody was searching for her, that meant no one was searching for Roki's mother. She tries to know what exactly happened with her sister, but it's not the only thing Jax has to take care of Roki. What happens next is revealed in the film.

About Fancy Dance

The movie's cast includes Lily Gladstone as Jax, Shea Whigham as Frank, Dennis Newman as Derrick, Isabel DeRoy Olson as Roki, Audrey Wasilewski as Nancy, Crystle Lightning as Sapphire and Ryan Begay as JJ. It is directed and written by Erica Tremblay with Miciana Alise. Deidre Backs has produced the film with Tommy Oliver, Nina Yang Bongiovi and Heather Rae under Confluential Films and Significant Productions.