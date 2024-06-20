Civil War OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kirsten Dunset's Dystopian Thriller Film

Civil War OTT Release Date | Civil War Trailer

Civil War is a thriller film starring Kirsten Dunset in the main role. It first premiered at South by Southwest on March 14, 2024, and was released in theatres on April 12, 2024. The film is set to release on OTT in June 2024.

buckle up for an adrenaline filled journey into a gritty, dystopian future. 💥#CivilWarOnPrime pic.twitter.com/b987zVIIib — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 17, 2024

When and where to watch Civil War?

Civil War is set to stream online starting June 28, 2024. You can enjoy watching it on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot

The film is set in the backdrop of America when a United States president gets elected for the third term in the country and declares his victory in the election. The story becomes intense when some activists and socialists start a movement against America's president. Western forces of California and Texas sent their forces, which leads anarchy in the country, hence civil war. During these situations, a bunch of journalists decide to interview the president. What happens when they get captured by rebellions? The film also aims to showcase the challenges faced by journalists during wartime.

Cast of Civil War

The film's cast includes, Kirsten Dunst as Lee Smith, Cailee Spaeny as Jessie Cullen, Wagner Moura as Joel, Sonoya Mizuno as Anya, Jefferson White as Dave, Jin Ha, Nelson Lee as Tony, Nick Offerman as the President of United States, Evan Lai as Bohai and Jonica T Gibbs.

All about Civil War

Civil War is written and directed by Alex Garland. Andrew Macdonald has produced the film with Gregory Goodman and Allon Reich under IPR VC and DNA Films. The film received positive response after releasing in theatres and had a worldwide collection of over $114 million at the box office. Rob Hardy did the cinematograophy and Jake Roberts did the editing of the film. The music is composed by Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury.