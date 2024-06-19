Land Of Women OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Land of Women OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Land of Women stars Eva Longoria, Santiago Cabrera and Carmen Maura in the lead roles. The film is set to release in June, 2024 on OTT.

Release date and platform of Land of Women

The series is set to premiere on June 26, 2024. You can enjoy watching it on Apple TV+. According to the series makers, only first two episodes will be released on June 26, 2024.

Plot

The series revolves around a middle-aged woman named Gala who lives happily with her daughter and husband until one day, she learns that her husband took a loan of 15 million dollars from two powerful people and did not pay it back. Gala gets threatened by two people at a party and they say that she has only 24 hours and if she doesn't pay, then they will take her daughter. What she does to save her daughter and keep her family safe is all about the series.

All about Land of Women

The series cast includes Eva Longoria as Gala, Santiago Cabrera as Amat, Carmen Maura as Julia, Gloria Munoz as Mariona and Victoria Bazua as Kate and Amaury Nolsco as Kevin.The thriller comedy series is created by Gema R Neira and Ramon Campus. It is based on Sandra Barneda's bestselling novel La tierra de las mujeres. It is produced by Bambu Studios and UnbeliEVAble Entertainment.