Barzakh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's Pakistani Drama

Barzakh is a Pakistani drama starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan in the lead roles. The drama is set to release on OTT in July, 2024.

When and where to watch Barzakh?

Barzakh is set to premiere on July 19, 2024. It will release on ZEE5 and Zee Zindagi's YouTube channel. The drama explores the themes of love, loss, death, lies, guilt, anger and much more.

Plot

The family drama is set in the backdrop of Hunza Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan and centres around a 76-year-old man who manages a well-established resort. After many years, he invites his family to his third marriage. However, things take a turn when the family gets to know that the woman he was about to marry has died already 50 years ago. The series aims to showcase life and death. Apart from all this, the series also questions what happens after death?

About Barzakh

Barzakh is written and directed by Asim Abbasi. It is bankrolled by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan. The cinematography is done by Mo Azmi. Along with Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, the seires also stars Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Salman Shahid, Anika Zulfikar and Franco Giusti.