 Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAgents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The upcoming South Korean drama is directed and produced by Jung Jong-Yeon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Agents of Mystery is a thriller drama starring Lee Yong-jin, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon and Lee Eun-ji, John Park and Karina in the lead roles. The upcoming South Korean drama is set to release in June 2024.

The streaming platform shared a video on X, that explains the characters' roles in the series.

Read Also
The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
article-image

Release date and platform of Agents of Mystery

The adventure series is set to release on June 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Plot

The series introduces six agents who gets assigned by unknown people to solve puzzle games and mysterious cases that are beyond science because these cases cannot be explained by science. What would the all six agents do when they find a dead body inside the room and how they solve the case and unpuzzle the game is what the series is about.

Read Also
Rautu Ka Raaz OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Crime Thriller
article-image

About Agents of Mystery

The reality show will be available in multiple languages with subtitles. It is directed and bankrolled by Jung Jong-Yeon. Mystery of Agents promises lots of adventures and thrilling events with a mixture of drama elements that will make viewers want to watch it.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Charan, Upasana Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara's Face On Father's Day

Ram Charan, Upasana Reveal Daughter Klin Kaara's Face On Father's Day

Abhishek Kumar Injured On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Abhishek Kumar Injured On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In...

VIDEO: Pawan Kalyan's Son Akira Nandan Gets Irked, Pulls Arm Away From Fan As He Gets Mobbed In...

Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS His 'First Love' Amid Secret Marriage Rumours

Diljit Dosanjh REVEALS His 'First Love' Amid Secret Marriage Rumours