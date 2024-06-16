Agents of Mystery OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Agents of Mystery is a thriller drama starring Lee Yong-jin, Lee Hye-ri, Kim Do-hoon and Lee Eun-ji, John Park and Karina in the lead roles. The upcoming South Korean drama is set to release in June 2024.

The streaming platform shared a video on X, that explains the characters' roles in the series.

Release date and platform of Agents of Mystery

The adventure series is set to release on June 18, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Netflix.

Plot

The series introduces six agents who gets assigned by unknown people to solve puzzle games and mysterious cases that are beyond science because these cases cannot be explained by science. What would the all six agents do when they find a dead body inside the room and how they solve the case and unpuzzle the game is what the series is about.

About Agents of Mystery

The reality show will be available in multiple languages with subtitles. It is directed and bankrolled by Jung Jong-Yeon. Mystery of Agents promises lots of adventures and thrilling events with a mixture of drama elements that will make viewers want to watch it.