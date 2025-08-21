 Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025
Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025

Daughter of Krishna and Krutika Parab and Dahisar’s very own, Aditi Parab, has made her family and the entire community immensely proud as she has been crowned as the TIGP Miss India 2025.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

On July 31, 2025, the Grand Finale of The International Glamour Project (TIGP) took place at the ITC Fortune Hotel, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Aditi triumphed over contestants from all over India and was crowned as the TIGP Miss India 2025. She also won winning the prestigious subtitle of Glamorous Face.

The International Glamour Project, founded by Dr. Swaroop Puranik and led by its CEO Dr. Akshata Prabhu, has been a platform that celebrates talent, empowerment, and global representation, and Aditi now stands as its shining star from India. The grand evening was graced by the presence of Bollywood actress and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani, who served as the esteemed judge of the finale.

Aditi completed her schooling at Rustomji International School, Dahisar, and pursued her junior college at R.D. National College, Bandra. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College, Churchgate.

From a young age, Aditi has been deeply passionate about dancing, acting, and the performing arts. Her relentless dedication, discipline, and hard work have now borne fruit, taking her from local stages to the national spotlight.

Carrying the dreams of her loved ones and her nation, Aditi is now set to represent India at the international level in the United States of America.

Speaking with joy and pride, her parents said, “Our daughter has always chased her dreams with courage and determination. Seeing her achieve this milestone fills our hearts with pride. She is not only our pride but also an inspiration to many.”

