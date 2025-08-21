All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

After a power-packed musical showcase on opening night — featuring emerging singers like Pratiksha Vashishta, Deedar Kaur and the all-girl band WiSH — and with the rains having moved on, attendees at the annual All About Music conference returned for Day Two. The mood was buzzing as participants geared up for another round of invigorating panel discussions, workshops, and, most importantly, networking opportunities.

The day began with a candid conversation between composer-musician Mithoon and Karan Grover. Reflecting on his creative journey, Mithoon shared, “Life is full of failures, but if your music excites you, that is all you need. I have never chased a hit. When I worked with Mohit (Suri), we focused not on hits but on creating a melody, creating a feeling.”

In a Fireside Chat titled Opportunities for Artists in Asia, Cyrus Chen (Head of Southeast Asia, Tunecore) and Akhila Shankar (Head of Asia, Tunecore) explored cross-border growth. Chen emphasized that Indian artists should tap into countries with strong Indian diasporas: “In Singapore, Malaysia and elsewhere, if you sing Punjabi, chances are it will instantly connect with audiences there.”

Meanwhile, in his Red Talk session, music creator Mayur Jumani demonstrated how even news reporting has an inherent rhythm. Showing how random chords can be turned into music, he spoke passionately about his journey and how launching a YouTube channel transformed his reach.

The panel Scene Starters: Breaking Through in the Early Years featured artists Kushagra and Sudan, who urged newcomers to follow their instincts: connecting with the audience in your own way matters more than anything else. Adding to the discussion, Vidya Venugopal of Atti Culture (a platform promoting Tamil music) stressed that patience remains the cornerstone of artistic success.

Off-schedule, DJ and producer Kratex shared insights on music videos, noting that visuals should not simply echo lyrics but instead tell a broader story. He also announced his upcoming Pune-based festival, Marathi Vajla Pahije, slated for October.

A highlight of the day was a heartfelt conversation between Shreya Ghoshal and her father, Biswajit Ghoshal. Together, they spoke about embracing failure as a path to success. Shreya affirmed that talent transcends politics in the industry, while her father added, “If you worship Saraswati, Laxmi will automatically follow — not the other way around.”

Other insightful sessions included Impress the Press: The Right Way to Make an EPK by Vier Mulraj, and A Musician’s Guide to Hearing Care by Dr. Krishna Vora.

For the first time, All About Music also introduced a sign language interpreter, ensuring that attendees with hearing disabilities could fully experience the sessions — a step welcomed by many.

With one final day left, the stage is set for yet another enriching celebration of music and ideas.

