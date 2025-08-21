 WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

According to a report, WWE star The Undertaker has also been approached for Bigg Boss 19. The makers are in talks with him, and he will be coming in BB 19 as a guest for seven to 10 days. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:17 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: The Undertaker

It looks like Bigg Boss 19 is going to be one of the biggest seasons of the reality show. While we are expecting some big TV celebs as well as influencers in BB 19, the makers are taking the season a notch higher by reportedly getting some of the biggest international celebrities. According to a report in Bhaskar English, WWE star The Undertaker has been approached for the show.

Sources told the portal that the talks are going on between the makers and The Undertaker. If all goes well, he will be coming on the show for seven to 10 days in November. So, this means that he will be seen as a guest and not as a contestant.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Mike Tyson To Be Seen In Salman Khan-Hosted Show?
article-image

Mike Tyson In Bigg Boss 19?

Earlier this morning, there were reports that Mike Tyson is also in talks with the makers, and he will be seen in the show for a week or 10 days in October. A source associated with Bigg Boss 19 told Times Of India, “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

International Celebrities In Bigg Boss

Till now, we have watched many international celebrities in Bigg Boss, like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, Aoora, Claudia Ciesla, and Jade Guddi. While everyone else came as contestant in the show, Pamela Anderson was seen as a guest.

Read Also
'I Am Absolutely Clueless': Shafaq Naaz Clarifies She Is Not Doing Bigg Boss 19; Refutes Reports of...
article-image

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. It will surely be interesting to see which celebs are a part of the show this season. Also, reportedly, BB19 is going to be one of the longest seasons of the reality show. According to reports, the show will end in February next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through...

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

All About Music 2025 Day 2 Recap: Networking, Artist Panels, And New Opportunities In Asia

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima...

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025

Aditi Parab Is The New TIGP Miss India 2025