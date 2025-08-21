WWE Star The Undertaker Approached For Salman Khan-Hosted Show Bigg Boss 19: Report

Instagram: The Undertaker

It looks like Bigg Boss 19 is going to be one of the biggest seasons of the reality show. While we are expecting some big TV celebs as well as influencers in BB 19, the makers are taking the season a notch higher by reportedly getting some of the biggest international celebrities. According to a report in Bhaskar English, WWE star The Undertaker has been approached for the show.

Sources told the portal that the talks are going on between the makers and The Undertaker. If all goes well, he will be coming on the show for seven to 10 days in November. So, this means that he will be seen as a guest and not as a contestant.

Mike Tyson In Bigg Boss 19?

Earlier this morning, there were reports that Mike Tyson is also in talks with the makers, and he will be seen in the show for a week or 10 days in October. A source associated with Bigg Boss 19 told Times Of India, “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised.”

International Celebrities In Bigg Boss

Till now, we have watched many international celebrities in Bigg Boss, like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, Elli AvRam, Natasa Stankovic, Abdu Rozik, Aoora, Claudia Ciesla, and Jade Guddi. While everyone else came as contestant in the show, Pamela Anderson was seen as a guest.

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. It will surely be interesting to see which celebs are a part of the show this season. Also, reportedly, BB19 is going to be one of the longest seasons of the reality show. According to reports, the show will end in February next year.