 'I Am Absolutely Clueless': Shafaq Naaz Clarifies She Is Not Doing Bigg Boss 19; Refutes Reports of Exiting The Show Due To Some Emergency - Watch
Shafaq Naaz recently shared a video in which she clarified that she is not doing Bigg Boss 19. The actress also denied the reports of exiting the show at the end moment due to some emergency. She said, "So much drama happening in my life, and I am absolutely clueless. Nothing of that sort is happening in my life, and I am absolutely fine."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
There were reports that Shafaq Naaz is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss season 19. However, later some reports claimed that she decided to exit the show at the end moment due to some emergency. Well, the actress took to social media to clarify that she is not doing the Salman Khan-hosted show, and she also revealed that there's no emergency in her life and even her health is good.

Shafaq in the video said, "Hi, I am making this video to clarify two things. Number 1, if I am doing Bigg Boss or not? So, I am not doing Bigg Boss guys. But, yaha tak bhi thik hai."

She further added, "Then main news dekhti hu, due to some family emergency, due to some health issues; I exited the show and I am like 'yeh kab hua?'. So much drama happening in my life and I am absolutely clueless. Nothing of that sort is happening in my life, and I am absolutely fine."

'I Am Fit': Shafaq Naaz Shares Health Update

The actress further revealed, "I am alright, I am walking and talking. Doing my normal things and being my normal self that I am. I am fit to go on sets, I am fit to work, I am fit to walk, I am fit to talk, I am fit to do everything. Thankfully, no emergency is happening in my life."

Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on August 24, 2025. Everyone is keen to know who will be participating in the show.

Mike Tyson In Bigg Boss 19?

According to a report in Times of India, the makers of the show have approached American former boxer Mike Tyson to come on Bigg Boss 19. Reportedly, he will enter the BB house in October just for a week or 10 days. But, till now, there's no confirmation about it.

