 'Because You Are Muslim...': Kkusum Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia Rejected Her Due To Religion
Nausheen Ali Sardar, in an interview, revealed that Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia rejected her because she is a Muslim. The actress said, "I said I want to marry a Catholic, or a Sikh, or a Punjabi, that’s my preference. She was like, ‘No, we can’t find you someone because you’re Muslim'."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Nausheen Ali Sardar / Sima Taparia

Matchmaker Sima Taparia became a household name after Netflix's show Indian Matchmaking. Famous television actress, Nausheen Ali Sardar, recently, in an interview, revealed that she had approached Sima to find a life partner for her, but she was told that they cannot find someone for her because she is a Muslim.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the Kkusum actress said, “So basically, my sister approached her because her show was a hit. I think this was during COVID. My sister told me, ‘The way you’re going about finding a life partner is not right. At least let us help you.’ So I said, ‘Go ahead, I don’t have a problem. If I like someone, I’ll settle down.’ Then she saw this show and said, ‘Let’s confront her now.’"

Nausheen added, "My problem is that I was born Muslim, but I don’t follow Islam. So ‘what exactly is the right match for me?’ The girl asked me and I said I want to marry a Catholic, or a Sikh, or a Punjabi, that’s my preference. She was like, ‘No, we can’t find you someone because you’re Muslim'."

Nausheen is 43 years old, but she is not yet married. In 2019, there were reports that she is dating a US-based businessman named Alexander Nathan. While talking about the reports, the actress had stated that she and Alexander are good friends and they enjoy each other's company.

Nausheen Ali Sardar Shows

Nausheen Ali Sardar rose to fame with her performance in the show Kkusum. She was later seen in many TV shows like Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Meri Doli Tere Angana, Gangaa, and others. Currently, the actress is seen in a show titled Vasudha.

