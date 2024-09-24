 Nausheen Ali Sardar Was UNAWARE Of Brother’s Passing Due To ‘No Mobile Policy’ On Sets Of Vasudha
Nausheen Ali Sardar, currently a part of Zee TV’s Vasudha has faced a huge loss after the death of her elder brother recently.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Nausheen Ali Sardar, currently entertaining the viewers with her stint in Zee TV’s Vasudha, faces a personal loss on the September 16 when her elder brother passed away.

As per a report in the Times Of India, the actress learnt about het brother’s sudden death much later as there is a ‘No mobile phone’ policy on the sets of her show Vasudha. Nausheen who was devastated upon learning this immediately rushed home.

A unit member from the sets of Vasudha tells the portal that the actress has been grieving the loss of her brother and is currently not in the right state. The source also reveals that Nausheen has been taking care of her mother and her sister in law right now.

"Nausheen was devastated when she found out about her brother's passing. She immediately rushed home. She has been very close to her siblings, and it will take time for her to process the loss. Right now, she is also taking care of her mother and sister-in-law, who are deeply affected by this tragedy,” says the source.

For the uninformed, Nausheen’s brother suffered a cardiac arrest.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Shivangi Joshi’s Barsatein, marked her return to TV with Zee TV’s Vasudha. The actress rose to fame with her stint as ‘Kkusum’ on Sony TV.

