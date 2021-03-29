'Yes, I am a Muslim, so what?': Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia refused to find her a match

Television actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, popularly known for her role in 'Kkusum', has revealed that Sima Taparia of ' Indian Matchmaking' fame refused to find her a match because she's Muslim.

In a recent interview, Nausheen said that she was 'blatantly' told by Taparia that she doesn't cater to Muslims or Catholics.

"My family was insisting on getting me enrolled on a matrimonial site since the lockdown was going on, and I wasn’t even going on dates or anything as such. So they thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics," she told Pinkvilla.

"I mean it’s 2021! Yes, I am a Muslim, so what? I have an equal right too in society…I had gotten so annoyed at this that I put this entire bitter experience on her social media page where I had asked her to broaden her mindset," she added.