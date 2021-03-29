'Yes, I am a Muslim, so what?': Nausheen Ali Sardar reveals Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia refused to find her a match

Television actress Nausheen Ali Sardar, popularly known for her role in 'Kkusum', has revealed that Sima Taparia of ' Indian Matchmaking' fame refused to find her a match because she's Muslim.
In a recent interview, Nausheen said that she was 'blatantly' told by Taparia that she doesn't cater to Muslims or Catholics.
"My family was insisting on getting me enrolled on a matrimonial site since the lockdown was going on, and I wasn’t even going on dates or anything as such. So they thought of approaching Sima Aunty, the famous marriage maker from the show Indian Matchmaking. We were in for a shock when she blatantly told us on our face that she did not cater to Muslims or Catholics," she told Pinkvilla.
"I mean it’s 2021! Yes, I am a Muslim, so what? I have an equal right too in society…I had gotten so annoyed at this that I put this entire bitter experience on her social media page where I had asked her to broaden her mindset," she added.
The 38-year-old actress said that her family had asked her to take the social media post down as they feared that someone would try to hurt Nausheen.
In the same interview, Nausheen Ali Sardar shared that this wasn't the first time she had to face discrimination on the basis of her religion.
Earlier, Nausheen was rejected by housing societies because 'they do not give houses or flats in their building to Muslims.'
"I was shocked! It’s so important to respect every religion and if any society is going to be so rigid in their thoughts, it will be extremely difficult to survive there," the actress said.
Nausheen made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s hit soap opera, 'Kkususm' in 2001.