 Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown got married to actor Jake Bongiovi in 2024, and now, the couple has welcomed a baby girl through adoption. They shared a note on Instagram which read, "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Instagram: Millie Bobby Brown / Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown got married to actor Jake Bongiovi in 2024, and now, the couple has welcomed a baby girl through adoption. They took to Instagram to inform their fans about it. Millie and Jake shared a note which read, "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption."

The note further read, "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3 Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi."

Millie Bobby Brown Pregnancy Rumours

Earlier this year, there were speculations that Millie is pregnant as she was spotted buying diapers. But, during the SmartLess podcast, she had revealed that the diapers were for baby goats. The actress has been living with her husband on a farm, and there they have many animals living with them, including goats.

While talking about it, she had said, "We were bringing in these goats that sleep in our bed, and they were in diapers. People started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things."

She added, "They were basically babies. And so I would sleep with them and Jake. They would be in the middle, and they are so cute. Then they reach around, like, eight weeks old, and they're full-grown and have horns, and they're wanting to go outside."

Millie Bobby Brown Upcoming Projects

Millie will next be seen in Stranger Things season 5, which is slated to premiere on Netflix in November this year. The first part of season 5 will be released in November, and the second part will be out in December.

She also has Enola Holmes 3 lined up, which is reportedly either slated to release later this year or early 2026. The official release date is not yet announced.

