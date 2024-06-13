 The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

The upcoming South Korean drama is directed and written by Park Kyung-soo

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A stills from the trailer

The Whirlwind is a South Korean drama starring acclaimed actors Sol Kyung-gu and Kim Hee-ae in lead roles. The political drama is set to make a digital debut in June 2024.

Release date and platform of The Whirlwind

The series is set to release on June 28, 2024. You can watch the K-drama on the streaming giant Netflix.

Plot

The series centres around a middle-aged man named Park Dong-ho, the Prime Minister of the Republic of South Korea. He believes that vengeance is the only form of justice and assassinates the corrupt President. The trailer of the series opens with the prime minister's voice in the background, saying that he had to kill the President and cross the line. The voice continues, stating that there are no limits for those who cross it. Will Park Dong-ho triumph and claim the President's chair to rule over the country? What will happen when he confronts Vice President Jeong Su-jin?

Read Also
The Fall Guy OTT Release Date : When & Where To Watch Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's Starrer
article-image
Read Also
The Boys Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
article-image

Cast and production of The Whirlwind

The series cast includes Kim Hee-ae as Jeong Su-jin, Kim Yong-wan as Han Min Ho, Sol Kyung-gu as Park Dong-ho and Kim Hong Pa as Jang Jun, among others. It is written by Park Kyung-soo and directed by Kim Yong-wan. The music of the series is composed by Chae Min-joon and Sol Kyung-gu wheareas it is produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Entertainment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Patani Birthday: Kalki 2898 AD Makers Introduce Her Character Roxie, Unveil First Look Poster

Disha Patani Birthday: Kalki 2898 AD Makers Introduce Her Character Roxie, Unveil First Look Poster

'Hatt Jaaiye': Taapsee Pannu Gets Irked As Fans Get Too Close To Her For Selfie In Mumbai (VIDEO)

'Hatt Jaaiye': Taapsee Pannu Gets Irked As Fans Get Too Close To Her For Selfie In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Hamare Baarah Controversy: SC Halts Release Of Annu Kapoor's Film Until Disposal Of Petition Before...

Hamare Baarah Controversy: SC Halts Release Of Annu Kapoor's Film Until Disposal Of Petition Before...

The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Whirlwind OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Platform

'Lawless Environment': Hollywood Concept Artist Accuses Kalki 2898 AD Makers Of Plagiarism, Shares...

'Lawless Environment': Hollywood Concept Artist Accuses Kalki 2898 AD Makers Of Plagiarism, Shares...