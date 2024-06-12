The Boys Season 4 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

The Boys is a fantasy series starring Karl Urban and Jack Quaid in the lead roles. Season 4 of the series will air its episodes weekly starting in June 2024 on OTT. The fantasy series is an adaptation of the comic book of the same name.

When and where to watch The Boys Season 4?

The eight-episodic series will release on June 13, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the series makers will release only three episodes on June 13, 2024 but, they have revealed the names of the series, which are as follows: Department of Dirty Tricks (Episode 1), life Among the Septics (Episode 2), We will keep the Red Flag Flying Here (Episode 3), Wisdom of the Ages (Episode 4), Beware the Jabberwock, My Son, (Episode 5), Dirty Business (Episode 6), The Insider (Episode 7) and Assassination Run (Episode 8).

The Boys Season 4 | X

Plot

The series follows a group of superpowered heroes who, in their quest to save the planet, confront a powerful organisation and its corrupt superheroes. The first season was released on July 26, 2019, and received high praise, leading to the production of subsequent seasons.

Cast and production of The Boys Season 4

The series features Karl Urban as William, Antony Starr as John Gillman, Jack Quaid as Hugh, Jessie T Usher as Reggie Franklin, Erin Moriarty as John Gilman, Laz Alonso as Marvin T, Tomer Capone as Serge and Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, among others. It is directed by Eric Kripke and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.