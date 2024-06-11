The Fall Guy OTT Release Date : When & Where To Watch Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt's Starrer | A stills from the trailer

The Fall Guy is an action comedy film starring Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on May 3, 2024, and received a positive response from critics and audiences. However, before releasing it in theatres, the film was released at a film festival on March 12, 2024. Now, it is set to premiere on the digital platform.

Release date and platform of The Fall Guy

The film is set to release digitally on June 14. However, it will be available for rental on Amazon Prime Video, VUDU, Book My Show Stream, and Apple TV+.

Plot

The story follows a stuntman named Ryan Gosling and his ex-girlfriend, who is a director. Ryan's life takes a dramatic turn when he gets involved in a murder mystery. The film reveals how Ryan navigates the web of murder mysteries and attempts to win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend.

Cast of The Fall Guy

The film's cast includes Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, Emily Blunt as Jody Moreno, Hannah Waddingham as Gail Meyer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Tom Ryder, Teresa Palmer as Iggy Starr, Ben Knight as Dreassler, Winston Duke as Dan Tucker, Stephanie Hsu as Alma Milan, Jason Momoa, Lee Majors, and Heather Thomas, who will make a special appearance.

About The Fall Guy

The movie is based on a series of the same. The Fall Guy is written and directed by David Leitch. Kelly McCormick produced the film with Ryan Gosling, Guymon Casady and David Leitch under Entertainment 360 and 87 North Productions.