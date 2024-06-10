House Of The Dragon Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama series starring Matt Smith and Olivia in the lead roles. The series is set to release in June 2024.

Release date and platform of House of the Dragon

The series is scheduled to release on June 17, 2024. It is avilalbe ot watch on Jio Cinema and HBO Max. According to the makers of the series, the upcoming season will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, and Kannada.

Cascading tragedies come upon the houses!

The streaming platform recently shared the trailer of the series on X.

Plot

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It follows the story of two Targaryens vying for control over the Iron Throne, leading to escalating tensions and, eventually, a civil war. The narrative is based on George RR Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

About House of the Dragons

The highly anticipated series features Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, D'Arcy, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett and Bethany Antonia, among others. It is produced by Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Kevin Lau and Alexis Raben under Bastard Sword, HBO Entertainment and 1:26 Pictures Inc.