Bridgerton 3, Part 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton's Series | A still from the trailer

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2, stars Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the lead. The third season consists of eight episodes in total, with the first part already premiering on OTT platforms and the remaining four episodes scheduled for release shortly.

Release date and platform of Bridgerton 3 Part 2

Part 2 of Season 3 of Bridgerton will be released on June 13, 2024. Audiences can watch the highly anticipated series on Netflix.

The makers of Bridgerton shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "With an announcement of such magnitude comes an even greater secret… Which begs this author to wonder: Should one still reveal a truth when they stand to lose everything? Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 arrives June 13, only on Netflix."

With an announcement of such magnitude comes an even greater secret… Which begs this author to wonder: Should one still reveal a truth when they stand to lose everything? Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 arrives June 13, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/10MEuqPg6N — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) June 3, 2024

Plot

The series is set in 1800s London and focuses on eight siblings of the Bridgerton family: Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, Hyacinth, Benedict, Anthony, Colin, and Daphne.

The Bridgertons are a royal and powerful family. It is based on the themes of love, greed, lies, revenge, betrayal, and much more.

Cast and production of Bridgerton 3, Part 2

The series features Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Adjoa Andoh as Agatha, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Hetherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald, Simone Ashley as Kathani, Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe, and Rupert Young as Jack, among others.

The historical drama was created by Chris Van Dusen and funded by Sarada McDermott, Holden Chang, and Sarah Dollard under CVD Productions and Shondaland.