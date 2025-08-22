Elvish Yadav Firing Case: Accused Ishu Gandhi Arrested In Encounter By Faridabad Police, Shot In Leg; Video Surfaces

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram house was attacked last week by three unidentified bike-borne assailants, who fired over two dozen bullets. In the latest update, one of the two men involved in the firing has been arrested during a police encounter in Faridabad on Friday morning.

Accused Ishu Gandhi Arrested In Encounter

A video posted by ANI shows the accused, identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, injured, firing more than half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the police party during the encounter, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to officials, Ishu is a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad.

Check out the video:

Elvish Yadav's First Statement After Firing At Gurugram House

On August 18, the 27-year-old YouTuber posted on Instagram that he and his family are safe. "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank you," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Bhau Gang Claim Responsibility For Attack

Hours after the attack, the Bhau Gang claimed responsibility, stating that Elvish was targeted for promoting betting apps and 'destroying lives.' The gang further warned that anyone found promoting such apps in the future would be shot. An Instagram post by Bhau Ritolia went viral, featuring a stamp that read, "Bhau Gang Since 2020."

"Jai Bhole Ki! Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps (sic)," the statement in Hindi read.

It further stated, "It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert (sic)."

CCTV Captures Firing at Elvish Yadav’s House

In the CCTV footage, two armed men were seen running towards the house and opening fire at the gate, doors, windows, and even the balconies of the upper floors. One of the attackers was also seen climbing the gate and targeting the main door of the newly constructed 16-BHK mansion.

The incident took place around 5:30 am-6 am, when all the members of his family were fast asleep. Elvish's father said that the family woke up to gunshot noises and 25-30 rounds were fired at their house.