Rani Mukerji Poses With Vishal Jethwa & Huma Qureshi At Mardaani 3 Mumbai Screening; Rekha Holds Ahaan Panday Close

Mardaani 3 Mumbai Screening | Photo Via Instagram

Rani Mukerji's latest theatrical release, Mardaani 3, has seen a decline in its earnings in India over the past few days, collecting just over Rs 27 crore so far, despite the franchise's popularity and past success.

Amid this, on Friday, February 6, Rani hosted a special screening of Mardaani 3, which was attended by several prominent industry names, including legendary actor Rekha, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Keerthy Suresh, and Rani's Mardaani 2 co-star Vishal Jethwa.

Mardaani 3 Mumbai Screening

Rani's Hitchki director, Siddharth P. Malhotra, shared a selfie on his Instagram story after watching Mardaani 3, where Huma is seen taking the selfie with Rani, Aneet , Keerthy , and others, all smiles. Meanwhile, Rekha adorably held Ahaan close in a heartwarming moment.

Photo Via Instagram

In another selfie, Siddharth posed with Rani, praising her performance in Mardaani 3 and wrote, Watched Mardaani 3 #RaniMukerji rules every frame... she embodies Shivani Shivani Roy so so brilliantly that you root for her thru and thru in a full paisa vasool film... Many Congrats..."

Huma also posted another picture with brother, Saqib Saleem and Rani. She captioned it: "Only love for you. Rani maam. what a performance #Mardaani3. Blown Away."

Mardaani 3 also features Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Prajesh Kashyap, and Mallika Prasad, who plays the main antagonist, Amma.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani series, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019).

Free Press Journal's Mardaani 3 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Mardaani 3 is a decent watch, but it is very predictable, and the second half could have been better. However, great performances and an excellent background score save the film. Also, what works for Mardaani 3 is the climax. We once again come out of the theatre with a strong feeling of being empowered, and also with a question, 'Why Are Always Girls/Women Targetted?'"