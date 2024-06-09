My Sweet Mobster OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Premiere Time, Cast & More | A still from the trailer

My Sweet Mobster is an upcoming romantic Korean drama starring Uhm Tae-goo, Kwon Yul, and Han Sun-hwa in the lead roles. The series is scheduled to premiere digitally in June 2024.

Release date, time and platform of My Sweet Mobster

The K-drama is set to release on June 12, 2024. New episodes will air every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:50 pm KST, which is 5:20 pm IST. It will premiere on JTBC in South Korea and Rakuten Viki OTT platform for the global audience.

Plot

The series tells the story of a successful businessman named Seo Ji Hwan, the CEO of a company called Thirsty Deer. He is a cold-hearted person who prioritizes work above all and spends most of his time focused on his company. The trailer introduces Go Eun Ha, a warm-hearted woman who takes care of children and does her best to make them smile. The plot takes an intriguing turn when Seo Ji Hwan crosses paths with Go Eun Ha. Meanwhile, Go Eun Ha accidentally meets another young man named Jang Hyun and starts developing feelings for him.

Cast and production of My Sweet Mobster

The romantic comedy-drama features Uhm Tae-goo as Seo Ji-hwa, Kwon Yul as Jang Hyeon-woo, Han Sun-hwa as Go Eun-ha, Kim Tae-woo, Moon Ji-in as Gu Mi-ho, Park Jae Chan as Seo Dong-hee, and Kim Hyun-jin as Baek Do-hong. The series is written by Na-Kyung and directed by Kim Woo-hyun and Kim Young-hwan. The upcoming drama is produced by Base Story, IOK Company, and SLL.