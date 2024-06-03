 Bad Cop OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
Bad Cop OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The crime thriller which is directed by Aditya Datt is an adaptation of Bad Cop- Kriminell Gut

Updated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Bad Cop OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A stills from the trailer

Bad Cop is a gripping crime thriller starring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. The series will make its digital debut in 2024 and it promises an intense and thrilling viewing experience.

Where to watch Bad Cop?

The series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, the platform has already teased audiences with a clip, hinting at the thrilling content to come soon.

article-image

Plot

The teaser is about an intelligent detective who's trying to catch a dangerous criminal terrorising his region by randomly killing people. The series will also delve into the backstories of the detective and the criminal. In the crime drama, Gulshan Devaiah will portray a character with a split personality which makes it interesting to watch. It is based on the series Bad Cop - Kriminell Gut, and revolves around themes of lies, murder, revenge, betrayal, and greed.

article-image
Cast and production of Bad Cop

The show features Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah and Kazbe, Aishwarya Sushmita, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Harleen Sethi. It is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Fremantle India.

