 Gunaah OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Surbhi Jyoti & Gashmeer Mahajani’s Series
The crime thriller series is directed by Anil Senior and produced by Sukesh Dev Motwani, Persis Singanporia and Mautik Tolia

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Gunaah is a murder mystery starring Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani in the lead roles. The series is set to streaming on OTT starting June 3. It is based on the themes of murder, lies, betrayal, love, friendship, and more. 

Where to watch Gunaah? 

Gunaah is now available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The platform recently shared the series' trailer on Instagram, promising a thrilling experience and wrote, "Har gunaah ka sirf ek hi insaaf hai... vo hai BADLA... Kyuki Badla se bada koi insaaf nahi! 🔥Watch #Gunaah streaming June 3 on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

Plot 

The series revolves around a young man named Abhimanyu, whose life takes a drastic turn when he gets arrested and accused of murder. While in jail, the line between right and wrong becomes blurry when he learns that someone wants him to remain in jail forever. After getting out of jail, he sets out on a journey of vengeance. The rest of the story unfolds in the series.

Cast and production of Gunaah

The series features Gashmeer Mahajani, Zayn Ibad Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. It is directed by Anil Senior and bankrolled by Sukesh Dev Motwani, Persis Singanporia and Mautik Tolia under the banner of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

