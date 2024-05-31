 Hierarchy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch 
The upcoming romantic South Korean drama is written by Chu Hye-Mi and directed by Bae-Hyun-Jin

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Hierarchy is a South Korean romantic drama starring Roh Jeong-eui, Kim Jae-won, and Lee Chae-eui in the lead roles. It will release on OTT in June 2024. 

When and where to watch Hierarchy 

The teen-drama will be released on June 7, 2024. K-drama lovers can watch this series on Netflix. According to reports, the series will stream in India from 12:30 pm onward.

Plot 

The story revolves around South Korea’s top conglomerate, Jooshin High School. The school is not any ordinary educational institution; it harbours hidden secrets, just like its students. What unfolds when a death occurs within its walls? Hierarchy delves into love, vengeance, lies, betrayal, and friendship themes which makes it interesting to watch.

Cast and production of Hierarchy

The mystery drama features Roh Jeong-Eui as Jung Jae-i, Ji Hye-won as Yoon He-ra, Lee Chae-min as Kang Ha, Kim Tae-jung as Choi Yun-seok, Kim Jae-won as Kim Ri-an, Pyo Young Seo, Lee Woo-jung as Lee Woo-jin, Roh and Lee, among others. It is helmed by Bae Hyun-Jin and written by Chu Hye-Mi. Kim Tae-seong composed the music and it is produced by Studio Dragon.

