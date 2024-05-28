House Of Lies OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

House Of Lies is a crime thriller which stars Sanjay Kapoor as an investigator in the lead role. The film is set to release in May 2024.

Release date and platform of House of Lies

The murder mystery, which is directed by Saumitra Singh, is scheduled to release on May 31, 2024. It will be available to watch on ZEE5. Sanjay Kapoor, who was recently seen as an inspector in Murder In Mahim, will again essay the role of crime investigator in House of Lies.

Plot

The series unfolds with the mysterious murder of an old man, Albert Pinto, a day after his birthday. The chilling event triggers a complex investigation by seasoned crime investigator Rajveer Chaudhary, played by Sanjay. As the plot thickens, the search for the suspect becomes a labyrinth of lies, betrayal, greed, and grudges. The series promises to keep you on the edge of your seat, revealing how Rajveer unravels the truth.

Cast and production of House of Lies

Besides Sanjay, House of Lies features Ssmilly Suri, Simran Kaur Suri, Hiten Paintal, and Rituraj Singh. It is produced by Sebhariya Pictures and Kali Movies Private Limited.