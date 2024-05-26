Uppu Puli Kaaram OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

Uppu Puli Kaaram, a highly anticipated family drama, is set to captivate audiences with its stellar cast including Ponvannan, Vanitha, and Ayesha in the lead roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on OTT by the end of May.

Release date and platform of Uppu Puli Kaaram

The Tamil drama is gearing up to stream from May 30, 2024, on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has unveiled the poster of the film and captioned it, "Vera mari Vibe-u Uppu Puli Kaaram Kudumba Paatu is Now Yours Uppu Puli Kaaram streaming from May 30 on Disney+ Hotstar."

Plot

The series revolves around a modern family that values spending quality time together. Uppu Puli Kaaram portrays modern relationships and love, while emphasising the significance of culture, tradition, and family. The show promises ample entertainment and laughter for the audience.

Cast and production of Uppu Puli Kaaram

The series features Ponvannan, Ayesha, Vanitha Vijaykumar, Ashwini, Deepika Venkatachalam, Krishna, Farina Paramesh, and Raaj Aiyyappa, among others. It is directed by M Ramesh Bharathi and bankrolled by Vikatan Televistas, whereas Satish Kumar did the cinematography with Parthiban. The music of the series is composed by Sheikh.

According to reports, the show has a similar story, just like Kaalangal and Heartbeat. Heartbeat is a medical drama that was released on the occasion of Women's Day on Disney+ Hotstar. After its release, the series received a good response from audiences and critics.