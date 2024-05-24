The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A still from the trailer

The Legend of Hanuman Season 4 is a mythological series based on the life of Lord Hanuman. The show features the voices of actors Damandeep, Sharad Kelkar, and Sanket Mhatre.

Where to watch The Legend of Hanuman Season 4?

Season 4 of the series is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Sharad Kelkar has shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Yudh ke maidan mein jaag utha hai Kumbkaran, dekhiye Pavanputra hanuman ki kahani ka agla charan."

It is available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi languages.

Opening up about voicing the character of Ravana, Sharad said in a statement, "I am a huge fan of animation and The Legend of Hanuman holds a special place in my heart. Voicing characters in animated series has always been a favourite of mine because it helps me grow as an artist. Ravan, in particular, is a legendary character, representing a rarely explored side of the spectrum on screen."

He further added, "In this season, Ravan's battle is more challenging as he faces not only the vanar sena but also faces loss and sacrifice. Bringing that agony and pain to life in the voice required introspection and new preparation compared to previous seasons. Once the audience watches this season, they'll not only see his emotions but also hear them."

Plot

The series unfolds with Lord Hanuman, a character who undergoes a transformative journey, choosing to serve Lord Ram after their meeting. It showcases his profound dedication and faith in Lord Ram and his unwavering loyalty as he stands by his side like a shadow.

Season 4, a pivotal season, shifts the focus to the enigmatic Ravana and his role in the destruction of Lanka.

Cast and production

The series cast includes the voices of actors like Sanket Mhatre as Shree Ram, Damandeep Singh Baggan as Hanuman, Surbhi Panday as Sita, Sharad Kelkar as Ravana, Vikrant Chaturvedi as Sugreev, Richard Joel as Lakshmana, and Shakti Singh as Jambavana, among others.

The series is directed by Jeevan Kang and Navin John, and it is written by Sharad Devarajan, Arshad Syed, Ashwin Pande, and Sarwat Chaddha.