Prasanna Vadanam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Prasanna Vadanam OTT release date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Prasanna Vadanam is a crime action thriller that was released in theaters on May 3, 2024. It features Suhas Pagolu and Payal Radhakrishna in the leading roles. The film is scheduled to be released on OTT on May 2024. The streaming platform has unveiled the trailer on X and announced the film's release date.

Release date and platform of Prasanna Vadanam

Prasanna Vadanam will release on May 24, 2024. The film will available on Aha. The film did not perform well at the box office, only managing to collect Rs 1.15 Crore. It received mixed responses from both audiences and critics.

Plot

The film focuses on a man who falls in love with a girl and wants to marry her. However, his life turns upside down when he gets involved in a murder case. What happens when he gets caught in the web of crime? How does he fall into the trap of a murder case, and how does he come out of it? This is what the film is all about.

Cast and production

The film features Suhas Pagolu, Payal Radhakrishna, Kushalini Pulapa, Sai Swetha, Nitin Prasanna and Rashi Singh Nandu, among others. Arjun YK written and directed the crime thriller. It is produced by Manikanta JS and Prasad Reddy TR under the banner of Little Thoughts Cinemas. Karthika Srinivas edited the film, and Vijay Bulganin composed the music, which is distributed by Hombale Films.

About Suhas Pagolu

Suhas Pagolu, also known as Suhas, is a Telugu actor who has appeared in films such as Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, as well as numerous short films.