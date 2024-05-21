Rathnam OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Rathnam, an action drama that was released in cinemas on April 26, 2024, received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The film, starring Vishal Krishna Reddy and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, will make its digital debut in May 2024.

When and where to watch Rathnam?

The Tamil film will release on May 23, 2024. Audience can watch the film on Amazon Prime Video.

Plot of Rathnam

The story of the film centres around a character named Rathnam who struggles to save Malliga, medical student from land grabber Beema Rayudu and Subba Rayudu. Will he be able to protect her when he gets attacked by bad peoples? The film also tells the story of Malliga and Beema Rayudu's love.

Cast

The film features Vishal Krishna Reddy or Vishal as Rathnam, Priya Bhavani Shankar as Malliga, Yogi Babu as Moorthy, Murali Sharma as Beema Rayudu, Samuthirakani as Panneer Selvam, Hareesh Peradi as Subba Rayudu, Rajendran as Mahesh, Ganesh Venkatraman as Rathnam's father, Ashvin Raja as Muthu, Arvind Kathare as Vellore DC, Ashok Pandian as SP Seenivasan, Muthukaalai, Vijayakumar as Malliga's mother, Gautham Vasudev Menon and VTV Ganesh has a special appearance in the film.

Production

The film is written and directed by Hari, while it is produced by Alankar Pandian and Kaarthekeyan Santhanam under Stone Bench Creations, Invenio Origin, and Zee Studios. M Sukumar and TS Jay did the cinematography. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and it has been distributed by Big Films and Ayngaran International.