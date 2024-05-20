Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf is an upcoming anime series that is an adaptation of Baku Yumemakura's novel Garoden. This action drama series is set to make its digital debut in May 2024, promising an exciting journey into the digital realm.

Release date and platform of Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf

The Netflix animated series is scheduled to premiere on May 23, 2024. The streaming platform shared a trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Caught between his inner demons and deadly opponents, Juzo Fujimaki is blackmailed into an underground martial arts tournament. Based on the original story "Garouden" by Baku Yumemakura and directed by Atsushi Ikariya."

Plot

The series follows the story of a young boy named Juzo Fujimaki, who learns martial arts under his teacher, Takemiya-ryu. One day, he accidentally kills a thief who broke into his master's house. Filled with remorse, he runs away to hide. Many years later, he is found by his enemy and forced to fight. What will Juzo Fujimaki do next? Will he fight to become the world's greatest martial artist? The trailer for the series ends without giving much away, making it an intriguing watch.

Cast and production

Garouden: the Way of the Lone Wolf boasts a stellar cast, including Junya Enoki as Tomoyuki Hikita, Aya Endo as Saeko Lzumi, and a host of other talented actors. This action drama, based on Baku Yumemakura's novel Garoden, is directed by Atsushi Ikariya and produced by the renowned NAZ company.