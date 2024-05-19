 Angry Birds Mystery Island OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform
The animated upcoming series is an adaptation of the Angry Birds video game series.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Angry Birds Mystery Island OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Platform | A still from the trailer

Angry Birds Mystery Island stars Harvey Guillen and Kate Micucci in the lead roles. The upcoming series which is set to release in May, 2024 is an adaptation of Angry Birds video game series. 

Release date and platform of Angry Birds Islands

The comedy series is scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The series consists of 24 episodes, but only eight will drop on May 21.

Plot 

The story revolves around four angry birds who accidentally get struck by an unknown island and as they are incompatible with each other, they face many problems on the island. Thus, whenever they try to find their way out of the island, the weather or the island's creatures resist them.

However, they must find a way out by overcoming their differences and solving the mysteries of the island. How they find a way to their home is all about the series. 

Cast

The series features numerous voice artists, such as Harvey Guillen as Buddy, Nasim Pedrad as Rosie, Dominic Monaghan as Hamylton, and Kate Micucci as Mia. 

About Angry Birds Islands 

Angry Birds Islands is made in Finland and the United States. It is produced by Titmouse Inc, Amazon MGM Studious, and Sega of America, with Executive Producers Eric Rogers, Ben Kalina, Antonio Canobbio, and Chris Prynoski.

Angry Birds Islands promises the audience adventure, comedy, drama, and much more.

