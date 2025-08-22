Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Gauahar Khan

By: Sunanda Singh | August 22, 2025
Gauahar began her career as a model and was the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2002, later representing India at the Miss International contest
She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), where her performance received praise despite limited screen time
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actress will turn 42 on Saturday, August 23, 2025
With millions of followers on Instagram, she actively engages with fans, sharing opinions on social issues, fashion, and lifestyle
In 2014, during a live TV show shoot, Gauahar was slapped by a man from the audience, but she handled the situation strongly, winning support from fans
Known for her elegant and bold fashion choices, Gauahar has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, and Neeta Lulla
Apart from films, she has appeared in multiple reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and hosted India’s Raw Star
Thanks For Reading!