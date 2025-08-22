Birthday Special: Know Some Interesting Facts About Gauahar Khan

By: Sunanda Singh | August 22, 2025

Gauahar began her career as a model and was the runner-up in Femina Miss India 2002, later representing India at the Miss International contest

She made her Bollywood debut with Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), where her performance received praise despite limited screen time

The actress will turn 42 on Saturday, August 23, 2025

With millions of followers on Instagram, she actively engages with fans, sharing opinions on social issues, fashion, and lifestyle

In 2014, during a live TV show shoot, Gauahar was slapped by a man from the audience, but she handled the situation strongly, winning support from fans

Known for her elegant and bold fashion choices, Gauahar has walked the ramp for top designers like Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, and Neeta Lulla

Apart from films, she has appeared in multiple reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and hosted India’s Raw Star

