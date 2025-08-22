OTT Releases This Week: From Maa To Peacemaker Season 2, Check The List Of Films & Shows For The Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | August 22, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Maareesan is a comedy thriller film that tells the story of a robber, Dhayalan, who aims to take advantage of an elderly person, Velayudham Pillai, suffering from Alzheimer's. It is streaming on Netflix
Maa is a horror thriller film in which Kajol plays a layered character, portraying the strength and vulnerability of a mother who battles against odds to protect her daughter. It is streaming on Netflix
Thalaivan Thalaivii is a romantic action comedy film that showcases Aagasaveeran and Perarasi, a pair that runs a busy eatery in Madurai but frequently quarrel and are close to breaking up. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Peacemaker Season 2 centres around the main character, Christopher Smith (portrayed by John Cena), following the occurrences of The Suicide Squad. It is streaming on JioHotstar
F1 is a sports drama that narrates the story of a racing driver, Sonny Hayes, who returns after a 30-year absence to save his former teammate's underdog team. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Aema is set in the 1980s that tells the fictional story behind the making of a controversial and sensational erotic film. It is streaming on Netflix
