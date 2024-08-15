Saif Ali Khan Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 15, 2024
On the occasion of Saif Ali Khan's 54th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT platforms:
Hum Tum is a romantic film which was released in 2004. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of cartoonist Karan Kapoor, who doesn't believe in relationships. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Main Anari Tu Khiladi is an action-comedy film which was released in 1994. In the movie, the actor plays the role of Deepak Kumar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Love Aaj Kal is a romantic-comedy film. The actor plays a double role in the film, which is available on Amazon Prime Video
Dil Chahta Hai is a comedy film which was released in 2001. In the film, the actor plays the role of Sameer Mulchandani who falls in love with Dimple (Tara Jaiswal). It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Hum Saath Saath Hain is a blockbuster film which was released in 1999. The actor played the role of Salman Khan and Monish Behl's younger brother. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Race is an action film which was released in 2008. In the film, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Ronny, a powerful businessman. It is available on Netflix
Laal Kaptaan is another film that you should not miss watching. In the film, Saif plays the role of a sadhu (Gossain) who hunts down bad people in society. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
