Vyjayanthimala Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 12, 2024

Vyjayanthimala is considered one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema. The Padma Shri awardee celebrates her 91st birthday on August 13. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT

Sangam is a romantic film which is written by Inder Raj Anand and directed by Raj Kapoor. The film was released in 1964 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. It is available on ZEE5

Amrapali is a historical film which is directed by Lekh Tandon. In the film, Vyjayanthimala played the tutorial role who falls in love with Magadh Samrat Ajatashatru. It is available on Netflix

Devdas is a period drama which is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. It is available on Jio Cinema

Madhumati is a romantic film which is directed by Bimal Roy. The film was released in 1958 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Naya Daur is another popular film of the actress which was released in 1957. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video

Prince is written by Abrar Alvi and directed by Lekj Tandon. It is available to watch on Netflix

Nagin is a romantic film which is directed by Nandlal Jaswantlal. The film was released in 1954 and became the highest-grossing film of that time. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Thanks For Reading!

Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of Suniel Shetty You Should Not Miss On OTT
Find out More