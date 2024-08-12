Vyjayanthimala Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | August 12, 2024
Vyjayanthimala is considered one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema. The Padma Shri awardee celebrates her 91st birthday on August 13. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT
Sangam is a romantic film which is written by Inder Raj Anand and directed by Raj Kapoor. The film was released in 1964 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. It is available on ZEE5
Amrapali is a historical film which is directed by Lekh Tandon. In the film, Vyjayanthimala played the tutorial role who falls in love with Magadh Samrat Ajatashatru. It is available on Netflix
Devdas is a period drama which is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. It is available on Jio Cinema
Madhumati is a romantic film which is directed by Bimal Roy. The film was released in 1958 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Naya Daur is another popular film of the actress which was released in 1957. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Prince is written by Abrar Alvi and directed by Lekj Tandon. It is available to watch on Netflix
Nagin is a romantic film which is directed by Nandlal Jaswantlal. The film was released in 1954 and became the highest-grossing film of that time. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!