Birthday Special: 7 Movies Of Suniel Shetty You Should Not Miss On OTT

By: Sachin T | August 09, 2024
Suniel Shetty, who has appeared in more than 100 films, celebrates his 63rd birthday today, August 11. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his best films and where to watch them online
Border is a patriotic film which was released in 1997 and became one of the highest-grossing films of that time. Suniel Shetty played the role of BSF soldier Bhairon Singh. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
Dhadkan is another popular film by the actor, released in 2000. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty. It is available on ZEE5
Hera Pheri is a comedy film which was released in 2000. The actor plays the role of the tenant, Ghanshyam, who desperately tries to earn money. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
De Dana Dan is a comedy film which is directed by Priyadarshan. It is based on Scott Alexander's film Screwed. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video
LOC: Kargil is a historical film based on Operation Vijay. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Hulchul is a comedy film which is an adaptation of Siddique Lal's Malayalam film Godfather. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Darbar is an action thriller film in which the actor plays the role of Hariharan, an underworld don who tries to kill an IPS Officer, Aaditya Arunachalam (Rajinikanth), after his son got killed. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
