Pankaj Kapur Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 28, 2024
Actor Pankaj Kapur has left an indelible mark with his versatile performances in Hindi films. He won three National Awards for his roles in Raakh, Ek Doctor Ki Maut, and Maqbool. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, take a look at some of his best films on OTT:
Dharm is a religious drama which is directed by Bhavna Talwar. It is written by Varun Gautam and Vibha Singh. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Lost, a thriller drama, is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Ritesh Shah. The film is available on ZEE5.
Bheed is a social drama which is directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience after its theatrical release in 2023. It is available on Netflix.
Jersey is a sports drama which is directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri. It is based on the Telugu film of the same name. The film is avaialbe on Disney + Hotstar.
Maqbool, a gripping crime drama, is based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film was a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Ek Doctor Ki Maut is an adaptation of Ramapada Chowdhury's Abhimanyu. The film is directed by Tapan Sinha and it is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Raakh is an action drama which is directed by Aditya Bhattacharya. The film received three National Awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, and Special Mention (Feature Film). It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
