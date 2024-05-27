7 Must-Watch Movies Of Shah Rukh Khan On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 27, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is a versatile Bollywood actor who has been honoured with the Padma Shri. Take a look at some of his films that can be watched on OTT.
Dear Zindagi is written and directed by Gauri Shinde. The film revolves around a young woman named Kaira (Alia Bhatt), who struggles with her demons until she finds Dr. Jehangir (Shah Rukh Khan). It is available on Netflix.
Swades: We, the People is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The 2004 film revolves around a successful man who is originally from India but lives and works abroad after his parents pass away. After many years, he decides to visit his birthplace and becomes conflicted about where he truly belongs. It is available on Netflix.
Devdas is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Prakash Ranjit Kapadia. The 2002 romantic film is based on the novel of the same name. It is available on Jiocinema, Prime Videos and Apple TV.
My Name Is Khan is directed by Karan Johar. The story centres around a young man named Rizwan, who has autism. He sets out to meet President George W Bush to convey that his name is Khan and he is not a terrorist. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is a 2008 romantic comedy written and directed by Aditya Chopra. After its theatrical run, the film received several accolades and an overwhelming response from audiences. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Kal Ho Naa Ho is a romantic drama directed by Nikkhil Advani. It was released in 2003 and received two National Awards in the categories of Best Music Director and Best Playback Singer. The film is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is directed by Karan Johar. The film is available to stream on Netflix, and Prime Videos.
