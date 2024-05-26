7 Must-Watch Films of Vijay Sethupathi On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | May 26, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi is a popular actor, director, and producer who mostly appears in Tamil cinema. For Super Deluxe, he received a National Award in the Best Supporting Actor category. Here are some of his best films that are available on OTT platforms.
Merry Christmas is a Hindi language mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is a gripping adaptation of Frederic Dard's novel Le Monte-charge and is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Super Deluxe is a crime thriller drama directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja. The 2019 film received a highly positive response, and Vijay Sethupathi received the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. It is available on Netflix.
A still from the trailer
Vikram is an action thriller which was released in 2022. It is directed by the talented Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is based on Rajashekhar's 1986 movie of the same name and is available to watch on ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar.
A still from the trailer
99 is a romantic drama that was released in 2019. Preetham Gubbi directed the film, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Sethupathi is an action thriller written and directed by SU Arun Kumar. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer
Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum was directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and was released in 2010. It is based on Kim Kwang-sik's Korean film My Dear Desperado and is available on Jio Cinema and Amazon Prime Video.
A still from the trailer