 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 22: Mihir Gets Angry With Tulsi For Giving ₹10 Lakh To Malti
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 08:38 AM IST
article-image

In yesterday's (Friday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that Mihir is checking bank statements, and he asks Tulsi why she took Rs 10 lakh from Hemant. Tulsi reveals that she took the money to give it to Malti, who had the pendrive. Mihir gets angry and shouts at Tulsi, and says that she used his money.

Mihir's words hurt Tulsi and she starts crying. She tells Mihir that the money she used was her 'Stree Dhan'. Tulsi lectures Mihir that everyone in the house, from servants to kids, gets money and even holidays, but she doesn't get money to run the house and take care of the family. She doesn't even take a day's leave.

Seeing Tulsi crying, Mihir explains to her that he doesn't have a problem if she uses the money, but she should have informed him as he feels that Malti is a fraud.

Meanwhile, Vrinda comes for an interview at Virani industry, but she and Angad get into an argument and she leaves. Vrinda later calls Tulsi and says thank you for helping her, but she is not taking the job. Tulsi tells Angad to give Vrinda the job. While initially he says no, later Angad agrees as Tulsi emotionally blackmails him.

On the other hand, Pari gets upset with Ajay as she thinks that he was checking her phone. But, Ajay reveals that as her mother had called, he picked up the call and spoke to her. Ajay also tells Pari that he apologized to his mom for dropping her out of the house the other day. Pari is shocked that her secret is revealed to Tulsi.

Noina comes to meet Mihir in the office and shares a business proposal. But, after seeing Mihir a bit sad, she asks him what happened. He tells her about his fight with Tulsi. Noina says that he was right, but he should have handled the situation sensitively. She tells Mihir that whenever he feels low, he can share things with her.

Angad gives Vrinda the job, but there's still nok-jhok between. The background music, of course, hints that there is going to be a love angle between them.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay calls Pari and asks for Rs 5 lakh. He tells her that he needs the money and Pari has to give as they both love each other. His tone clearly shows that he is blackmailing Pari.

The Viranis came to Pari's house for the muh dikhaai rasam. Tulsi gives a saree to Pari to wear for the function and goes to her room along with her. Pari understands now her mother will take her class.

In the preview, we got to see that in today's episode Tulsi will ask Pari about who she was with at the restaurant and the latter will give a manipulative answer. Even Mihir will join them in the conversation.

