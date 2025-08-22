 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 21: Ranvijay Comes To Meet Pari At Shanti Niketan, Nandini Sees Them
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, August 21: Ranvijay Comes To Meet Pari At Shanti Niketan, Nandini Sees Them

In yesterday's (Thursday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Ajay and Pari went to Shanti Niketan for Janmashtami pooja. Ajay praised Pari's bond with her parents, but she revealed she's adopted and distant from her mother. Ranvijay secretly met Pari, while Nandini suspected her. Tulsi later learned Pari lied about being with Ajay.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:31 AM IST
In yesterday's (Thursday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that Ajay and Pari are going to Shanti Niketan for Janmashtami pooja. On their way, Ajay tells Pari that he likes the friendly relationship that she shares with her parents. But, Pari says that she only shares a friendly relationship with her father and not with her mother. While her mother loves her a lot, she always has a lot of rules. Ajay starts telling Pari the importance of a mother, and the latter tells him that he won't understand as he isn't adopted, but she is.

When Ajay and Pari reach Shanti Niketan, the latter sees that Ranvijay is waiting there to meet her. She hides near the car and tells Ranvijay to leave. Later, they are welcomed into the house, and Pari looks tensed as she is worried about Ranvijay being there.

The Janmashtami celebration starts and the whole family performs the pooja. After the pooja, Tulsi is walking towards a door with a plate of sindoor in her hand, and she bumps into Mihir, so the sindoor falls on Mihir. This scene is nostalgic, as Mihir and Tulsi had met for the first time in the same way, and when Mihir had returned after the death, at that time also the sindoor had fallen on him.

Noina sees Mihir and Tulsi, and takes a tissue box in her hand to help Mihir to wipe the sindoor. But, Daksha stops her and says, "History repeat ho rahi hai, woh bhi chemistry ke saath."

Later, the whole family comes out in aangaan for Dahi Handi. While everyone is busy with the Dahi Handi celebration, Pari gets a message from Ranvijay, and she goes out to meet him. Nandini sees Pari and she follows her.

Ranvijay is sitting in a car and talking to Pari, and Nandini sees them. But, she only saw Pari's face and couldn't see Ranvijay's face. Pari tells Ranvijay to leave and promises that she will meet him tomorrow.

Later, Nandini tells Tulsi what she saw, and they both start wondering who is the guy Pari went out to meet. Tulsi asks Pari about it, and she gets upset and starts shouting at Nandini.

Pari later says that it was a friend, and she didn't want to invite him inside as she is just married, and she doesn't know what Ajay will think about it. She tells Tulsi that at her in-laws' house there are a lot of restrictions so she can't meet her friends. Tulsi gets worried about Pari, but Nandini says that Pari meeting a guy secretly is not normal.

Pari forgets a few bags of sarees at Shanti Niketan, so Tulsi calls her to tell her about it. As Pari is in the washroom, Ajay picks up the call. While talking, Ajay apologizes to Tulsi for dropping Pari out of the house earlier as he couldn't come inside because of a meeting.

Tulsi gets shocked as Pari didn't come home, and she met her at a restaurant where she claimed Ajay was even there. Tulsi doesn't tell anything to Ajay, but decides that she needs to speak to Pari about why she is lying.

Now, it will be interesting to see what will happen in today's (Friday) episode.

