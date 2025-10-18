 Sonam Kapoor's Modern Twist To Traditional Saree This Diwali 2025
Sonam Kapoor's Modern Twist To Traditional Saree This Diwali 2025

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor has once again proved why she’s the ultimate style icon this festive season. With every appearance, she turns traditional dressing into a fashion moment

Sonam Kapoor chose a bright yellow Raw Mango silk saree adorned with delicate zari work and intricate peacock butas

Instead of the usual blouse, Sonam paired her saree with a striking cobalt blue silk shirt. This unconventional choice added depth, contrast, and a fresh contemporary spin to the traditional drape

Her ensemble came from Sanjay Garg’s label, Raw Mango, a brand celebrated for reviving Indian handloom and reimagining it as couture

To complement her outfit, Sonam opted for an elaborate neckpiece and dramatic earrings crafted to resemble a bird

Sonam kept her beauty look timeless and minimal. With soft curls framing her face and natural, glowing makeup, she achieved the perfect balance between elegance and ease

The magic behind Sonam’s impeccable looks often comes from her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor. If you’re searching for quick yet statement-making festive outfit ideas, take notes from Sonam’s look

