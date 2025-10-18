 Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Turn Background Dancers For Aamir Khan As He Sings At Riyadh Event, VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan made a rare joint appearance at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh. Aamir performed Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein while Shah Rukh and Salman cheered and became his background dancers. SRK said, "A big round of applause… His first public performance was in classical singing, and here, in Saudi Arabia."

The three Khans, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan, attended a panel discussion titled East to West: The Global Rise of Bollywood at the grand Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh in a rare joint appearance. They spoke about their careers and the Hindi film industry, during which Aamir performed a song on stage, with Shah Rukh and Salman enthusiastically cheering him on and even joining as background dancers.

In a video, Shah Rukh said, "Salman and I, we will just stand behind and we will do a little dance." Aamir then added, "Kya masti karraha hai yeh." As Shah Rukh showed the dance steps to Salman, Aamir asked which song he should sing. SRK replied, "Whichever song you want." Salman chimed in, "Whichever song you want to sing, Aamir. We are your background dancers."

Later, Aamir began singing Oh Re Taal Mile Nadi Ke Jal Mein, an iconic song from the 1968 film Anokhi Raat. Shah Rukh and Salman, in a playful mood, were seen smiling, enjoying themselves, raising their hands, and cheering for Aamir.

Check out the viral video:

While Aamir was singing, Shah Rukh interrupted and said, "A big round of applause for ladies and gentlemen. His first public performance was in classical singing, and here, in Saudi Arabia."

SRK, Salman & Aamir To Do A Film Together?

During the conversation, Shah Rukh was asked whether the three Khans would ever share a screen together in the future. To which, King Khan replied, "I have to say, if the three of us are in a project together, it would be a dream in itself. Hopefully not a nightmare! It will be a dream if the three of us come together. And Inn Sha Allah, whenever we get an opportunity and a story, we’re always sitting and talking about it."

Meanwhile, Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna.

While Shah Rukh and Salman have worked together in Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam. They have also done cameos in each others movies like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Om Shanti Om, Tubelight, Zero, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

While Aamir and Salman have worked together in Andaz Apna Apna, but Dangal actor has never worked with Shah Rukh.

