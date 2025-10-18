Gulshan Devaiah Recalls Feeling 'Uncomfortable' At Shah Rukh Khan's Party In Mannat: 'Felt Like I Didn't Belong There'

Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who recently made his Kannada debut in Kantara: Chapter 1 as Kulashekara opposite Rishab Shetty, recalled attending Shah Rukh Khan's party at his sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. He shared that he felt out of place and as though he didn't belong there, adding that he was uncomfortable despite the warm welcome from Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Gulshan Devaiah On How He Got Invited To Shah Rukh Khan's Party

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Gulshan recalled that in 2012, when the Filmfare nominations were being announced, Shah Rukh was present as well. Gulshan shared that his own nomination was supposed to be announced, but it didn’t happen because Maniesh Paul, who was hosting the event, was busy chatting with Madhuri Dixit, being a huge fan of hers.

He added that he was accompanied by his wife, Kallirroi Tziafeta, along with Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin, and the four of them were sitting together when Shah Rukh came over and invited them to the afterparty at Mannat. Gulshan mentioned that Anurag and Kalki were a bit hesitant at first, but SRK insisted and asked them to bring Gulshan and his wife along as well.

Gulshan Devaiah Recalls Being Uncomfortable At SRK's Party

Further, Gulshan added, "I stayed there for about three hours and I was very uncomfortable during the whole time. I felt like I didn’t belong there. But that was a realisation, I told myself that I should feel like I belong here because there is no point in whatever I am doing if I don’t feel that way. Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, everyone was there."

Gulshan shared that Shah Rukh and Gauri were very sweet to him, even though it wasn’t their job to make him feel comfortable. Later at the party, he met actor Joel Edgerton, with whom he ended up talking the most.

"He was really friendly, and I kept looking at him thinking ‘Where have I seen him?’ I think I felt comfortable with him because he was also an outsider in that party," added the actor.