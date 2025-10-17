 Will Shah Rukh Khan Host Diwali Party This Year? King Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Spills The Beans
Shah Rukh Khan, known for his glamorous Diwali parties at his sea-facing bungalow Mannat in Mumbai, had fans wondering if this year's celebration would happen after Mannat's renovation. Now, his manager, Pooja Dadlani, has confirmed that the actor won't host the party. Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, is staying in a temporary Bandra residence.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who hosts his glamorous Diwali parties at his sea-facing bungalow Mannat in Mumbai, with several B-Town stars including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor always making their presence felt, had fans wondering whether he would host his Diwali party this year following Mannat's renovation.

Will Shah Rukh Khan Host Diwali Party This Year?

Now, Khan’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, has finally spilled the beans, telling Hindustan Times that Shah Rukh Khan will not be hosting his Diwali party this year either.

The actor, along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, is currently living in a temporary residence in the Pali Hill area of Bandra, Mumbai, as his bungalow, Mannat, undergoes renovations.

Not just Shah Rukh, this year, Ayushmann Khurrana will also not host a Diwali party, as the actor is gearing up for the release of Maddock's horror-comedy universe film, Thamma, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sathyaraj, which marks his first Diwali release.

The movie is scheduled to release on October 21, 2025, clashing with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

Shah Rukh Khan Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, released in 2023. The film featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

Next, he has Siddharth Anand's King, alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

