 Dude X (Twitter): 'Pure Festival Vibes', Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju Starrer Impresses Netizens
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDude X (Twitter): 'Pure Festival Vibes', Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju Starrer Impresses Netizens

Dude X (Twitter): 'Pure Festival Vibes', Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju Starrer Impresses Netizens

Tamil film Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju has hit the big screens today (October 17). The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but netizens have loved it. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Pradeep Ranganathan

Tamil film Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju has hit the big screens today (October 17, 2025). The film is directed by Keerthiswaran, and it is touted to be the big Diwali release this year down South. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but netizens have loved it.

A netizen tweeted, "#Dude #DudeReview Another winner for @pradeeponelife @Mythrimoviemake New age cinema with core old story @realsarathkumar ❤️ 🔥 @Keerthiswaran_ well done @SaiAbhyankkar gr8 songs n bgm (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#DudeReview 4.25/5 💥❤️😭 Best movie for the Diwali Pure festival vibes Pradeep one liners are Laughter riot Love action comedy sacrifice Emotional scenes 👌🥹🥹 kan kalangiten Mamitha career best 😭❤️💯 Dream debut for @Keerthiswaran_ Sai (sic)."

Read Also
Rishab Shetty Reveals Filming Kantara Chapter 1 Climax With Swollen Legs & Exhausted Body: 'This Was...
article-image

One more Twitter user wrote, "Just watched #Dude 🎬🔥 Pradeep strikes again with youthful energy & emotions! Fun, fresh & emotional ride! 💥Pradeep & #MamithaBaiju chemistry 💯 🎧 Music & visuals top-notch 😅 Few scenes feel stretched, but overall super entertainer! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

FPJ Shorts
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Delhi University Forms Six-Member Inquiry Panel To Probe Alleged Assault On Dr B R Ambedkar College Teacher By ABVP leader
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off First BrahMos Missiles Made In Uttar Pradesh
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Posts ₹477 Crore Q2 Loss After Arbitration Write-Off, But Order Inflow Hits ₹3,775 Crore
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
UP Govt Transfers ₹300 Crore In Scholarships To Over 10 Lakh Students
Read Also
'Crucial For Stopping Tribal Conversion': Kangana Ranaut Praises Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1
article-image

Dude Box Office Collection Day 1

Dude is expected to take a good start at the box office. On its day one, the movie might collect a double digit amount, so we can expect the opening to be of around Rs. 9-10 crore.

Pradeep's last release Dragon was a super hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 101.34 crore. It is expected that Dude will surpass the collection of Dragon.

Apart from being an actor, Pradeep is also a writer director. He had helmed films like Comali and Love Today. The latter was remade in Hindi as Loveyapa, and starred Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. While Love Today was a hit at the box office, Loveyapa became a disaster.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Santosh Review: Shahana Goswami Elevates Sandhya Suri’s Unflinching Socio-Political Police Drama

Santosh Review: Shahana Goswami Elevates Sandhya Suri’s Unflinching Socio-Political Police Drama

Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer - VIDEO

Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

'Sirf Ek Acchi Dost Hai...': Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani...

'Sirf Ek Acchi Dost Hai...': Rise And Fall Runner-Up Aarush Bhola Explains Why He Gave Manisha Rani...

Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'

Big Update In Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Say 'No Foul Play Suspected'