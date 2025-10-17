Dude X (Twitter): 'Pure Festival Vibes', Pradeep Ranganathan & Mamitha Baiju Starrer Impresses Netizens

Instagram: Pradeep Ranganathan

Tamil film Dude starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju has hit the big screens today (October 17, 2025). The film is directed by Keerthiswaran, and it is touted to be the big Diwali release this year down South. The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, but netizens have loved it.

A netizen tweeted, "#Dude #DudeReview Another winner for @pradeeponelife @Mythrimoviemake New age cinema with core old story @realsarathkumar ❤️ 🔥 @Keerthiswaran_ well done @SaiAbhyankkar gr8 songs n bgm (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#DudeReview 4.25/5 💥❤️😭 Best movie for the Diwali Pure festival vibes Pradeep one liners are Laughter riot Love action comedy sacrifice Emotional scenes 👌🥹🥹 kan kalangiten Mamitha career best 😭❤️💯 Dream debut for @Keerthiswaran_ Sai (sic)."

One more Twitter user wrote, "Just watched #Dude 🎬🔥 Pradeep strikes again with youthful energy & emotions! Fun, fresh & emotional ride! 💥Pradeep & #MamithaBaiju chemistry 💯 🎧 Music & visuals top-notch 😅 Few scenes feel stretched, but overall super entertainer! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Dude Box Office Collection Day 1

Dude is expected to take a good start at the box office. On its day one, the movie might collect a double digit amount, so we can expect the opening to be of around Rs. 9-10 crore.

Pradeep's last release Dragon was a super hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 101.34 crore. It is expected that Dude will surpass the collection of Dragon.

Apart from being an actor, Pradeep is also a writer director. He had helmed films like Comali and Love Today. The latter was remade in Hindi as Loveyapa, and starred Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. While Love Today was a hit at the box office, Loveyapa became a disaster.