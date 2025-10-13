Rishab Shetty Reveals Filming Kantara Chapter 1 Climax With Swollen Legs & Exhausted Body: 'This Was Only Possible Through Blessings...'

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, riding the wave of success from Kantara Chapter 1, shared behind-the-scenes glimpses on his social media, revealing that he shot the film’s intense finale while battling a swollen leg. The images, which quickly went viral, show Rishab’s swollen leg during the climax shoot, a moment that has now become an unforgettable cinematic high point for audiences across the country.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Rishab captioned the post, "This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us.."

The climax sequence of Kantara Chapter 1 has been hailed as one of the most powerful scenes ever delivered.

Kantara: Chapter 1 was written, directed, and headlined by Rishab; the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner of Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B.

Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.

Kantara Chapter 1 also clashed at the box office on October 2 with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"